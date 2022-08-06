Actor Anne Heche Severely Burned After Car Crash Into Los Angeles Home: Reports

Anne Heche, the Emmy-winning actor whose film roles include 1998′s “Six Days Seven Nights” and 1997′s “Donnie Brasco,” sustained severe injuries Friday when her car crashed into a Los Angeles home, according to multiple news reports.

The vehicle ran into a two-story home in the Mar Vista neighborhood on the city’s west side and erupted in “heavy fire,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The car involved in the crash is registered to Heche, officials told the Los Angeles Times.

Officials didn’t confirm that Heche was the driver, although sources told KNBC-TV that Heche was behind the wheel of the car. A source told CNN that Heche was the injured driver and that paramedics took her to a hospital.

Advertisement

Nearly 60 firefighters responded to the crash scene and extinguished the fire after an hour, the fire department officials said.

Footage published by TMZ reportedly shows Heche’s Mini Cooper zooming down a residential street.

Video of actress Anne Heche speeding down a street in Mar Vista. She later crashed into a house and set it on fire. pic.twitter.com/yEX4REUWRE — Downtown LA Scanner (@DowntownLAScan) August 6, 2022

Witnesses said the actor, who appeared to initially crash into an apartment complex garage, left that site and sped away again, TMZ reports said.

Another clip shows first responders wheeling a stretcher carrying a fully covered body into an ambulance, but then a woman pushes herself out of the bag and begins to sit up.

Advertisement

.@Stu_Mundel was over this wild scene at the top of our noon newscast - a car that had crashed into an apartment complex in Mar Vista area



our crew captured the moment the suspected driver, now identified by @TMZ as actress Anne Heche, suddenly arose from the stretcher pic.twitter.com/WGQQjA4uXJ — MarlaTellez (@MarlaTellez) August 5, 2022

Here’s the now mangled vehicle owned by actress Anne Heche being towed away after speeding and crashing into a Mar Vista home and sparking a fire. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/rRSqnM1YDt — Rachel Kim (@CBSLARachel) August 6, 2022

TMZ also published a photo of Heche inside the car along with a red-capped bottle in her cupholder.

Law enforcement officials said the actor was “deemed to be under the influence and acting erratically,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

Sources told TMZ that Heche’s condition prevented doctors from determining if she was under the influence of alcohol while driving the Mini Cooper.

HuffPost has reached out to Heche’s representative for comment.