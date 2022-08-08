Anne Heche In Coma, 'Extreme Critical Condition' Following Car Crash

Anne Heche "is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident," a representative for the actor said three days after her car crash. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Anne Heche is in a coma and remains in “extreme critical condition” after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home three days ago, a representative for the actor said Monday.

Heche, 53, “has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident,” her spokesperson said in a statement to the press.

Monday’s description of her condition is worse than previously reported. A friend and podcast partner of Heche’s, Heather Duffy Boylston, told The Associated Press on Saturday that the actor was in stable condition following the fiery incident.

Heche, who rose to fame acting on soap operas in the late 1980s and 1990s, sustained the injuries after crashing her car twice in Los Angeles’ Mar Vista neighborhood last Friday: once into an apartment building garage and a Jaguar car, narrowly missing a pedestrian, and again into another home, igniting a blaze in her Mini Cooper and in the house that took dozens of firefighters more than an hour to put out.

The actor, whose film credits include 1998’s “Six Days Seven Nights” and 1997’s “Donnie Brasco,” is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department for possibly driving under the influence.