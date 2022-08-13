'Hopefully My Mom Is Free From Pain': Anne Heche's Son Gives Emotional Statement

The eldest son of actor Anne Heche has released an emotional statement after his mother was pronounced legally dead following a devastating car wreck.

“My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom,” Homer Laffoon, 20, said in a statement shared with People magazine and NBC News. “After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”

Anne Heche and son Homer Laffoon on Nov. 19, 2021, in West Hollywood, California. Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

Laffoon is Heche’s son with her ex-husband, then-cameraman Coley Laffoon. His younger brother, 13-year-old Atlas Heche Tupper, is the son of Heche and actor James Tupper.

He also thanked his family, friends, and fans of Heche, for their support.

“Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me,” he continued. “I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time.”

Anne Heche and Homer in 2009. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

He concluded, “Rest In Peace Mom, I love you.”

Heche, 53, was pronounced brain dead ― legally dead in the state of California ― earlier this week. Her body is still on life support so that her organs can be matched with potential recipients in need, according to a spokesperson.

The soap and film star had been severely injured after she crashed her car first into a garage and then into a home in Los Angeles’ Mar Vista neighborhood, resulting in a massive fire. The resident of the home and her pets were uninjured, but she lost all of her possessions in the blaze.

Los Angeles police later said that a preliminary blood draw found cocaine in Heche’s system during the accident.

Heche had previously discussed the mental health issues she faced throughout her life, which she said stemmed from years of sexual abuse by her father.

Homer Laffoon’s father, Coley, also spoke out about Heche’s death in a video posted Friday on Instagram.

