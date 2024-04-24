Anne Heche's Son Claims Estate Can't Pay Outstanding Debts

Homer Laffoon, Anne Heche’s eldest child, is purportedly unable to pay his late mother’s debts.
The 22-year-old claimed in court documents obtained Tuesday by People that Heche’s estate, of which he was officially named general administrator in 2022 after a lengthy legal battle, is “not yet in a condition to be closed.”
The estate reportedly consists of a “modest bank account, royalty payments and other residual income from pre-death projects,” as well as some business arrangements related to Heche’s career and a podcast.
Heche was best known for starring in “Donnie Brasco,” “Volcano” and “Six Days, Seven Nights” opposite Johnny Depp, Tommy Lee Jones and Harrison Ford, respectively. She died after crashing her car, which then caught fire, into a Los Angeles home in 2022.
Laffoon won the legal battle over her estate with Heche’s ex-boyfriend James Tupper, but according to the documents cited by People, there aren’t enough funds left to pay off the lawsuits resulting from Heche’s crash.
While the filing reportedly states that some of Heche’s assets are still being appraised, at least seven creditors have filed suit against Heche’s estate. Among them, according to People: Jennifer and John Durand, whose house in the Mar Vista neighborhood Heche crashed into, as well as Lynne Mishele, who was living there at the time and claimed in August 2022 that she’s endured “the most insane, traumatic time.”
Heche’s ex-husband, Thomas Jane, is reportedly also seeking $149,106.04 from the estate.
Laffoon noted in his filing that sales for his mother’s posthumous memoir, “Call Me Anne,” amounted to less than $25,000. Despite efforts to “avoid protracted and expensive litigation,” Laffoon claimed in the documents, that he’s “cautiously optimistic that the creditor claims can all be resolved fairly and without litigation.”
Heche, who was in a coma after her car accident on Aug. 5, was declared dead by the state of California on Aug. 12. She remained on life support for two days, during which time her organs were prepared for donation, and clinically died Aug. 14. She was 53.