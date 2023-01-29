What's Hot

Entertainment celebrity deaths

Annie Wersching, Actor In '24,' Dies At 45

The actor was remembered as "a beautiful artist and human being."
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Annie Wersching has died following a battle with cancer.
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Annie Wersching, known for her regular role as FBI agent Renee Walker in the series “24,” died on Sunday at age 45.

The actor’s death followed a battle with cancer, her publicist told the Associated Press. She was diagnosed in 2020 and continued working, according to a GoFundMe for her husband, Stephen Full, and three children Freddie, 12; Ozzie, 9; and Archie, 4.

“She’s a private person by nature, and the diagnosis made her even more so. She wanted to protect her boys. She wanted to get better so she could continue working. And honestly, she just didn’t really want to talk about it. She wanted to live her life, on her terms, and be with her family,” the fundraiser said. “Annie lived for her family. She loved her work and cherished her friends, but Steve and the boys were her absolute everything.”

A St. Louis, Missouri, native, Wersching’s acting credits included “Star Trek: Enterprise,” “Bosch,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “Runaways,” “Supernatural,” “The Rookie,” and “Star Trek: Picard.” She also performed voice work for the character Tess in the video game “The Last of Us.”

Neil Druckmann, who created “The Last of Us,” said Sunday he had just learned of the death of his “dear friend.”

“We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones,” he tweeted.

Jon Cassar, director and executive producer of “24,” remembered Wersching as a “beautiful soul” and an “incredible talent.”

