Relationships

The 27 Most Annoying Things Co-workers Do, As Told In Tweets

"You can’t swipe left on a coworker’s face no matter how annoying they are."

Nothing brings people together more than a mutual disgust for co-workers’ crappy office etiquette. (Does the new guy from IT really need to bring his microwaved salmon and broccoli into the all-hands meeting? Would it kill Karen from marketing to courtesy flush?)

Misery loves company at any company. Here are 27 relatable tweets about the struggle to work with other people.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
TwitterHumorworkplaceoffice etiquette