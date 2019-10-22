“Picking up from where those first words of warning left off, this explosive book offers a shocking, firsthand account of President Trump and his record,” reads a statement from Hachette.

The Times column contained the jaw-dropping allegation that Cabinet officials had discussed invoking a section of the 25th Amendment, which provides a path for removing a president deemed unfit to serve. It was lambasted by then-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders along with Trump himself, who appeared to call it potentially treasonous. (“TREASON?” read one no-context tweet the president posted on Sept. 5, 2018, the same day the op-ed was published.)

Attorneys for the “Warning” author say they confirmed it is the same individual who wrote the Times column.

It remains unclear whether that person is still a federal employee. If so, it would be illegal to accept compensation for writing about official duties, which can only be done after leaving public service, former White House ethics director Walter Shaub noted on Twitter.