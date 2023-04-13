Another 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel Series Is Heading To HBO

The “Game of Thrones” franchise will continue to grow — like a newly hatched dragon.

The announcement followed the reported confirmation that Season 2 of “Dragon,” which takes place 200 years before “Thrones,” has begun filming — and that HBO Max was changing its name to Max.

“Hedge Knight” will take us back to Westeros, although details are sparse.

“A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros … a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg,” says the official longline for the newly announced series, per Variety.

“Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory,” the HBO narrative continued, “great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

"Hedge Knight" will be written by Martin and based on his “Tales of Dunk and Egg” novellas. Mark Von Holden/Variety/Getty Images

“Game of Thrones,” based on George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” fantasy novels, saw mythical families engage in dynastic conflict over the fictional Iron Throne. It grew into HBO’s flagship, broke viewership records — and spawned “Dragon.”

“Dragon” arrived three years after the “Thrones” finale and similarly broke records. Martin, who said in June 2022 he was “deluged with requests for comment,” revealed in December that “other successor shows” were also in progress at HBO.

“Some of those are moving faster than others, as is always the case with development,” the novelist wrote on his blog at the time. “None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping … maybe soon. A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead.”

HBO is reportedly also developing an animated “Thrones” show and a series about Aegon the Conqueror, which would serve as a prequel to “Dragon.”

“The Hedge Knight” has yet to receive a release date. It will be written and executive produced by Martin.