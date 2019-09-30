Another Woman Accuses Al Franken Of Groping Her

Franken, who took office in 2009, resigned amid the anti-sexual violence reckoning spurred by the Me Too movement. He stepped down after several news organizations, including HuffPost, published allegations raised by a total of eight women who accused him of misconduct that included groping and forcible kissing.

The new allegation, from Franken’s ninth accuser, is the fourth to accuse Franken of groping without consent.

“I don’t say anything at the time, but I felt deeply, deeply uncomfortable,” the woman said. “It was such a confusing experience.”

The woman said the experience made her question her aspirations to go to law school and run for public office. She explained to New York magazine that she didn’t come forward when the initial accusations against Franken surfaced in 2017 because she feared future employers would hold it against her.

“I have dreams of being a Cabinet secretary for the first female president. I have dreams of running a large organization,” she said. “And I believe that even in the most liberal, progressive organizations in the world, it will still be held against me.”

Franken, who recently began hosting his own show on SiriusXM, didn’t deny the allegation.

“Two years ago, I would have sworn that I’d never done anything to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but it’s clear that I must have been doing something,” he told the magazine. “As I’ve said before, I feel terrible that anyone came away from an interaction with me feeling bad.”

