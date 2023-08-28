“I learned my lesson after buying a cheap 20 dollar sealer. Didn’t keep a seal and didn’t work after a month. Luckily I was able to return to Amazon for a refund, which I put towards the purchase of a this better sealer. I had never used one before but now that I have a much nicer and better made sealer I doubt that I could live without one. I use it not only for freezing foods but I use the pulse feature on foods that I store in the fridge for longer life... I usually wrap my large cabbage tightly in saran wrap and it will stay fresh in a crisper for about 3 weeks. I decided to try using a large sealer bag as an experiment... I cut the cabbage in half leaving the split core on each just because the bag wouldn’t be big enough. I sealed both halves of the cabbage and placed them into the crisper drawer. That was a month ago and the cabbage is still fresh with no browning of the core or leaves... I am discovering a whole new world and concept with using a Vacuum sealer. Now I wish I had bought one with the jar sealer att. but I bought a hand held and dry seal all of my dry goods in my 2 quart canning jars. I love this sealer and hope it lasts a long time.” — Karen at Amazon

“Easy to use. Instructions are easy to follow. Item is small so can be put away in a closet in between uses. Sealed up my excess steak I bought after buying on sale.” — Kat at Amazon

“This compact vac sealer is fabulous.. have had it two days and it is a workhorse.. So easy to operate and can see where this will save HUNDREDS of dollars in wasted and spoiled foods.. not to mention because of the vacuum it gives so much more space in freezer! Have already highly recommended to friends .. a must have in all times and allows me to cut down on shopping times especially in the era of Covid-19 Amazing!” — Linas other mom at Target

“I did my research, then settled on this because it’s compact and affordable. It’s super easy to use and stores away easily (about the size of a 3-hole punch). NOTE: the suction is strong. I did some bagels on automatic and it sucked all the air out of the bagels! And they don’t reinflate by the way. Now I do everything using the manual button so I can stop it at just the right time. This is saving me $$ as I’m no longer throwing out freezer burned foods. And I can now justify shopping at Costco.” — Grace Carr Lee and Mike S. Lee at Amazon

“I love making freezer meals. This has made that process even more worthwhile since things last longer when vacuum sealed. I also love vacuum sealing individual portions, and this is a great size for that.” — Nikki Reed at Amazon