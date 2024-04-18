EntertainmentMarvelMichael Douglasant man

Michael Douglas wants to be wiped out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
If it were up to Michael Douglas, his “Ant-Man” character, Hank Pym, wouldn’t have survived as long as he has in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While appearing on “The View” earlier this week, the 79-year-old actor addressed his past comments about his desires to be killed off in the franchise.

“[Death] actually was my request for the third [movie],” Douglas explained of his ingenious character who managed to survive the dangerous events in all three films. “I said I’d like to have a serious [death], with all these great special effects.”

“There’s got to be some fantastic way where I can shrink to an ant size and explode, whatever it is,” he added. “I want to use all those effects. But, that was on the last one. Now, I don’t think I’m going to show up.”

Douglas didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

The Oscar winning-actor first starred as the passionate scientist in 2015’s hit film “Ant-Man,” which starred Paul Rudd as the miniature superhero. Douglas also appeared in 2018’s sequel, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and 2023’s “Quantumania.”

Douglas’s latest comments come after he told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2023 that he would return for a fourth film as Pym “as long as I could die.”

While film producer Stephen Broussard noted in a separate interview that Marvel Studios is eyeing a fourth “Ant-Man” film, considering how badly “Quantumania” bombed, we’re not exactly holding our breath.

