‘Kimmel’ Guest Host Anthony Anderson Nails Total Absurdity Of Texas Abortion Law

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest host Anthony Anderson took on Texas’ relentless attacks on women’s rights in his monologue on Monday night, and he did it by referring to a recent news report about squirrels.

“In England, they’ve got so many gray squirrels running around they’re thinking about putting them on birth control,” the actor/comic and star of “Black-ish” said. “For real. You know things are messed up when squirrels in London have more rights than women in Texas.”

Texas is among multiple Republican-led states moving to restrict reproductive rights in the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.