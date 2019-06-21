Anthony Anderson Nearly Ruined 'Black Panther' Before Filming Began

It was almost “Wakanda never” after Anthony Anderson collided with “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman in a celebrity basketball game. The play happened just before filming was to begin on the eventual blockbuster.

In an interview on Showtime’s “Desus & Mero” Thursday, the “Black-ish” actor recounted how he nearly scuttled the production by “low-bridging” Boseman in pursuit of the ball. Anderson said he felt someone jumping over his back to get a rebound.

“I had position and then I just stuck my ass out like [Hall of Famer Charles] Barkley and them would do back in the day and the motherfucker fell flat on his back. And it was fucking Chadwick Boseman,” he said.

The timing couldn’t have been worse ― right before shooting began on the Marvel film.

“Everybody turned on me,” Anderson said. “There was almost no T’Challa!”

Find out Boseman’s reaction and what his team did after the fraught play at the 8:15 mark in the clip above.