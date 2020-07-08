Anthony Anderson wasn’t afraid to equate a global scourge with a box-office champion comic in his “Jimmy Kimmel Live” monologue Tuesday.

During his second night as guest host, the “Black-ish” star again blasted some people’s complacency about the resurgence of COVID-19. He lamented the lousy summer vacation season and mentioned the old slasher flick “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” He suggested a remake for the times.

“He doesn’t use a hook to kill people. He kills people by sneezing on them at a Costco,” Anderson joked.

The guest host wondered why many many people refuse to take precautions against the pandemic.

Said Anderson: “Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus: It’s tiny and it’s everywhere. It’s the Kevin Hart of diseases.”

He cracked himself up with that one.

Watch Anderson go to work above, and stick around for “Anthony Anderson Gets His Mail.”

