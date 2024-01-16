Anthony Anderson's Mom Heckled Emmy Winners Offstage — And It Got Mixed Reviews

Comedian Anthony Anderson might’ve hosted the 75th Emmy Awards on Monday night, but it was his mom, Doris Hancox, who stole the show.
At the awards ceremony at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Anderson, 53, kicked off the show with a nostalgic monologue about classic TV shows, including “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” “Good Times” and “Miami Vice.”
Anderson revealed that this year’s show would be sans traditional orchestral play-off music whenever a winner went over their allotted speech time.
Explaining that 27 Emmys would be handed out through the evening and that winners would need to forgo long acceptance speeches to keep the show on schedule, he revealed he’d tapped Hancox to be the “play-off mama” to good-naturedly heckle people to wrap it up if they talked too long.
“Tonight, my mama, she is going to be the Emmys’ ‘play-off mama.’ When you see my mama coming, just thank Jesus and your family, and wrap it up,” Anderson joked to the crowd.
He added: “And I don’t want nobody to get disrespectful with my mama, because my mama is from the west side of Chicago, and she can throw hands.”
Not too long into the “Black-ish” star’s speech, his mother stood up and blasted him for taking too long.
“Shut up!” she told the 11-time Emmy nominee. “I want to go to the after-parties.”
Clearly Anderson got his comedic chops from his mom because her reaction to him continuing his monologue was priceless.
“Time’s up, baby,” she fired back at Anderson. “Wrap it up.”
Though the star-studded show’s audience seemed tickled by his mom’s no-nonsense spirit, some X (formerly Twitter) users found the bit to be a cute idea gone bad or just downright “rude.”
Other X users found Anderson and Hancox’s approach to be “genius.”
