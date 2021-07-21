Actor Anthony Anderson, filling in for Jimmy Kimmel as host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” spotted a moment at the White House that won’t make the former guy very happy.

When President Joe Biden welcomed the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, quarterback Tom Brady cracked a joke at Donald Trump’s expense.

“Not a lot of people think that we could’ve won,” Brady said, referring to the team’s slow start. “In fact, I think about 40 percent of the people still don’t think we won.”

Brady has golfed with Trump and called him a “good friend” in the past, but Anderson said that’s probably about to change.

“I guess he’s not golfing at Mar-a-Lago anytime soon,” the comic cracked.

See more in his Tuesday night monologue: