‘Kimmel’ Host Anthony Anderson Spots ‘Craziest Meeting Of The Trump Presidency’

The actor-comic says this wild moment wasn't even related to Tuesday's hearings.
Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest host Anthony Anderson said Tuesday’s hearings by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol may not have delivered quite what was promised.

“The select committee focused on the craziest meeting of the Trump presidency, where Trump considered seizing voting machines,” he said.

But they may have gotten it wrong, he joked.

“Personally, I think this was the craziest meeting of the Trump presidency,” he said, and he shared an image of Donald Trump meeting with rapper Kanye West in 2018.

President Donald Trump meets with rapper Kanye West in the Oval Office on Oct. 11, 2018.
Calla Kessler/The Washington Post via Getty Images

“There you are,” Anderson added. “Kanye... and Cray-ze.”

See more of his take on the latest events in his Tuesday night monologue:

