Anthony Anderson jumped into his guest monologue on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Monday by blasting Fourth of July weekend revelers who ignored coronavirus safety guidelines.

“Lots of maskless people out partying as if they’d never heard of the coronavirus,” the “Black-ish” actor remarked.

As an example, Anderson cut to video of the Diamond Lake party in Michigan that made headlines for its absence of social distancing and masks. The guest host spotted one Black person in the shallow water ― the security guard.

“By the way, you know who has the worst job in America?” Anderson asked. “This brother right here, who had to stand knee-deep in COVID juice listening to a bunch of drunk white people singing Guns N’ Roses. Get that man a raise ― and a vaccine!”

Anderson, the first of the show’s fill-in hosts during Kimmel’s summer off, also joked about Kanye West’s announced bid for the presidency. It seems the rapper has a few things to do before he can be considered a legitimate candidate.

Let Anderson explain, above.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!