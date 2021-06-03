The Anthony Bourdain Documentary Trailer Just Dropped And 'There’s No Happy Ending'

“You’re probably going to find out about it anyway so here’s a little preemptive truth-telling: There’s no happy ending.”

That’s how the voice of the late Anthony Bourdain greets viewers in the official trailer for “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain.”

The upcoming documentary about the renowned chef, restaurateur and author is billed as “an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon.” Made by Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, who previously was behind the Mister Rogers biopic, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” the film appears to unpack Bourdain’s life as a food and travel lover searching for deeper meaning.

Bourdain was found dead by suicide in June 2018 while working on an episode of his hit CNN series, “Parts Unknown.” His death sent shock waves throughout the globe as his impact stretched far beyond just the food world.

After rising to prominence with his tell-all book “Kitchen Confidential” in 2000, his TV shows like the aforementioned “Parts Unknown” and the Travel Channel’s “No Reservations” made him a household name.

Bourdain was survived by a young daughter with ex-wife Ottavia Busia and had been in a relationship with Italian actress and director Asia Argento upon his death.

It’s unclear whether Argento will appear in the docuseries, but his daughter is seen a few times in the above trailer.

The film is slated for release on July 16 and, if the trailer is any indication, bring your tissues.