Anthony Bourdain's Ex Ottavia Busia Posts Throwback Family Photo

Four months after Anthony Bourdain’s death, his ex Ottavia Busia shared a post celebrating the chef’s love of family, friends and food.
Busia, a mixed martial artist, posted a throwback pic on Instagram on Monday from Bourdain’s 2016 cookbook Appetites. The photo shows Bourdain chowing down with a crew that includes Busia, their daughter Ariane and his best friend, chef Eric Ripert.
The caption reads “The Manson Family Dinner,” and it’s an Instagram repost from Big Gay Ice Cream founders Bryan Petroff and Douglas Quint.
Bourdain and Busia were married for nine years and split in 2016, though their divorce was never finalized.
“My wife and I live, have lived, very separate lives for years,” Bourdain told People at the time of their split. “There’s no drama here. We get along really, really well and it’s not a big lifestyle change happening here.”
Bourdain, 61, died by suicide in his hotel room in France on June 8 while filming an upcoming episode of “Parts Unknown” with Ripert.
Days after the celebrated chef’s death, Busia wrote him a touching message featuring their 11-year-old daughter, Ariane, who was performing in New York City that weekend.
“Our little girl had her concert today. She was amazing. So strong and brave. She wore the boots you bought her,” Busia captioned the picture of Ariane. “I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are.”
In July, it was reported that Bourdain’s estate was worth roughly $1.2 million when he died and that most of it had been left to his daughter.
Bourdain reportedly left Busia, the will’s executor, his “personal and household effects ... to dispose of in accordance with what (she) believes to have been my wishes.”
If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.