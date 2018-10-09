Anthony Bourdain's Ex Ottavia Busia Posts Throwback Family Photo

In July, it was reported that Bourdain’s estate was worth roughly $1.2 million when he died and that most of it had been left to his daughter.

Bourdain reportedly left Busia, the will’s executor, his “personal and household effects ... to dispose of in accordance with what (she) believes to have been my wishes.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.