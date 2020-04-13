NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Causi, a highly skilled and exceedingly popular sports photographer for The New York Post who covered the city’s teams for 25 years, died Sunday from the new coronavirus. He was 48.

The newspaper reported Causi’s death on its website Sunday night and included an image of Monday’s back page. It featured a photo of Causi holding a camera with a long lens and the words “Our Eyes, Our Heart” and then below: “And our city’s loss.”

New York Post The New York Post honored its long-time sports photographer Anthony Causi, who has died of COVID-19 at the age of 48, with the back cover image.

Causi was married with two young children. Many of New York’s professional teams and several players posted messages on Twitter expressing sadness, condolences and paying tribute to him.

“Do you know how many athletes reached out when they heard he was sick?” said Stephen Lynch, Editor-in-Chief at The Post. “Players from every team, sending thoughts, hoping he was going to be all right.”

Major League Baseball called Causi a “sports photojournalist extraordinaire” and said he “brought out the best in the players and the people of our National Pastime.”

Causi was a smiling and friendly fixture at venues from Yankee Stadium to Madison Square Garden and others all over the New York area. His action shots often popped impressively on The Post’s sports pages, and he was well-liked not only by media colleagues but also the famous players he chronicled.

“What a great man. So sorry to hear,” tweeted Texas Rangers infielder Todd Frazier, who played for both the Yankees and Mets. “God found his angel photographer, that’s for sure.”

Curtis Granderson, former Yankees and Mets outfielder, wrote: “New York baseball won’t be the same without him in the photo pit.”

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius, who played for the Yankees from 2015-19: “Anthony was a great, funny and awesome guy to talk to and learn from about sports photography ... may he Rest In Peace.”

Lynch called Causi “a brilliant journalist.”

“He was, quite simply, one of the best sports photographers in New York City, capturing all the major moments of the past 25 years. Soft-spoken, funny, but most of all kind — he was respected by those he photographed and admired by those with whom he worked,” Lynch said.

“The Post that you read, and the newsroom that we work in, are less colorful today because of his absence. Our hearts go out to his family, and we share their grief.”

Causi was born and raised in Brooklyn and he graduated from Pace University. He joined The Post in 1994 as a photo messenger before advancing to photo editor and then full-time journalist photographer, the newspaper said.

His uncle, Joe Causi, an on-air personality for WCBS-FM Radio, said his nephew often took photos at Little League events pro bono, The Post said.

The Post said Causi is survived by his wife, Romina, and their children, John, 5, and Mia, 2, as well as his parents, Lucille and John Causi, and sisters Maria Marangelli and Dianna Marotto.

Read some of the tributes to Causi that were posted on social media:

The back page of tomorrow’s @nypostsports is for own of their own:

Their endlessly talented, universally loved photographer Anthony Causi, who has died of coronavirus at 48https://t.co/JtJjxZbJ3d pic.twitter.com/ODHd57iO7h — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 13, 2020

We send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and admirers of @nypost sports photojournalist extraordinaire Anthony Causi, who brought out the best in the players and the people of our National Pastime. An example of his outstanding eye and talent: pic.twitter.com/eFZHoeeIB8 — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) April 13, 2020

Anthony Causi was a fixture at the Garden and one of the best photographers in the business. He was a warm person with a great personality and will be missed. We send our deepest condolences to his family.https://t.co/c5GpcmabP2 — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) April 13, 2020

A statement from Jeff Wilpon, COO on the passing of New York Post photographer Anthony Causi. pic.twitter.com/kI9RTO3MvV — New York Mets (@Mets) April 13, 2020

RIP Anthony Causi. Our encounters were brief but he was type of guy that left a lasting impression.



Thank you for giving us these legendary photos. pic.twitter.com/msGJnNHJAm — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) April 13, 2020

Such terrible news. Anthony Causi was a fun guy who loved life and loved his job, too. Gone way too soon. This illness is insidious. RIP Anthony. https://t.co/ikAhm1NnTq — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 13, 2020

Anthony was the best in the business at sports photography in New York. He was beyond generous with his time and knowledge too.

--

Anthony Causi, beloved Post sports photographer, dies of coronavirus at 48 https://t.co/uYFuzDfk7G via @nypostsports — Adam Rubin (@AdamRubinMedia) April 13, 2020

Here are some of the incredible photos Anthony Causi shot at UFC 246 for @nypostsports. The man was incredibly talented on top of being just a great guy. Gone far too soon. (Link to his other work on Instagram here: https://t.co/keqm1O9YUL) pic.twitter.com/P10YoPIok9 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) April 13, 2020

This is horrible news to hear. The last time we were together at Spring Training we spoke about family, as we always did. My heart aches for his young family. RIP Anthony... What a talent and a great guy. https://t.co/siOo6OaDqK — Otis Livingston (@OlivingstonTV) April 13, 2020

This is an Anthony Causi photo.

He knew the story was Eli and his family and got the perfect shot.

RIP. pic.twitter.com/MRpRlwMmHF — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) April 13, 2020