Madonna's Brother, Anthony Ciccone, Dead At 66, Family Member Says

Madonna is seen performing in 2015. The actress and singer's brother, Anthony Ciccone, died Friday, her brother-in-law said on social media. Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Madonna’s oldest brother, Anthony Ciccone, has died, a family member said Saturday.

The 66-year-old died Friday evening, the singer’s brother-in-law, Joe Henry — who is married to Madonna’s sister, Melanie Ciccone — posted on Instagram. He was one of her seven siblings.

“As brother Dave Henry (who took this photograph) notes here, Anthony was a complex character; and god knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can. But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on,” Henry wrote. “But trouble fades; and family remains— with hands reached across the table.”

Anthony Ciccone’s cause of death has not been shared. He had reportedly battled alcoholism and became estranged from his family.

In 2011, he told London’s The Daily Mail that he was “homeless” and living under a bridge in Michigan, where the family grew up. He accused his family members of abandoning him, though his family denied this.