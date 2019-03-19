Accused Mob Boss Killer Flashes MAGA Slogans In Court

In a New Jersey court appearance Monday, the alleged killer of Gambino family crime boss Francesco Cali flashed pro-Trump propaganda scrawled across his palm.

Anthony Comello, the 24-year-old accused of gunning down “Franky Boy” Cali in a vengeful hit after reportedly being blocked from dating the mobster’s niece, held up his shackled left hand inked with slogans including “Patriots in Charge,” “MAGA Forever” and “United We Stand MAGA.” The acronym is a clear reference to President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

On the center of Comello’s hand was a symbol popular among the conspiracy theorists of QAnon, who believe, among other baseless theories, that Trump is working alongside an anonymous high-ranking official to unearth a global cabal of pedophiles.

It is unclear why he wrote the messages or whether he in fact has adopted such ideologies. However, last week, NBC New York reported that anonymous sources “with knowledge of the investigation” characterized Comello was a “conspiracy theory type” and “a bit off.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS Anthony Comello's hand was covered in pro-Trump messages penned with blue ink.

Comello allegedly drove up to Cali’s Staten Island home on Wednesday, crashing into the gangster’s Cadillac SUV in what may have been an effort to lure him outside, NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said, according to Reuters.

Local PIX11 News reported that the car’s license plate was then given to 53-year-old Cali just before he was shot to death.