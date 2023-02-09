Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis did not stand up or cheer when teammate LeBron James broke the NBA all-time scoring record, prompting ESPN analyst Jalen Rose to harshly criticize him on Wednesday. (Fast-forward to 8:05 in the video below.)

Footage of Davis appearing stoic while teammates and fans erupted in celebration as James made the record-breaking shot quickly made the rounds. Davis’ behavior caught the attention of several news outlets.

“I’m not gonna sugarcoat this,” former NBA player Rose said on “Get Up.” “There is no way on God’s green Earth you can be sitting down when the greatest record in the history of basketball is being broken. Just as a fan of the game.”

Rose noted that the two superstars share some positive history, namely winning the 2020 NBA championship together — which made Davis’ apparent lack of enthusiasm more egregious.

“It comes off as petty,” Rose said. “It comes off as you’re hating. It comes off as that you’re being jealous of the moment.”

Rose wondered aloud if the two can continue playing together. He said a long-term relationship wasn’t possible if the Lakers’ second-best player can’t even celebrate James’ history-making milestone.

“This is not a moment Anthony Davis is gonna live down,” he added.

The Lakers dealt their other star, Russell Westbrook, to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday with the trade deadline looming. But Davis remained.

The team is 25-30 and in danger of missing the playoffs for a second straight season.

James now has 38,390 points, three more than former record holder Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The Lakers did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment from Davis and the team.

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless of Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed” offered a different take: that Davis intended no malice and that he was merely frustrated because he had been taken out of the game.