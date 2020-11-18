The Potential No. 1 NBA Draft Pick Says He Really Isn't Into Basketball

Anthony Edwards has great timing on the court, but not so much off it.

Before Wednesday’s NBA draft, the potential No. 1 pick said he really isn’t into basketball and can’t watch it either.

The former University of Georgia guard’s remarks to ESPN caught the attention of USA Today’s For the Win and sparked a harsh reaction on Twitter.

In the article published Nov. 15, Edwards said he doesn’t think about being the first player chosen and doesn’t “even care.” Fair enough. But his comments get a bit more eyebrow-raising.

“To be honest,” he said, “I can’t watch basketball.”

Edwards spoke of his original passion for football, prompting reporter Alex Scarborough to ask when he got into basketball.

“I’m still not really into it,” Edwards answered. But he quickly walked that back. “I love basketball, yeah. It’s what I do.”

Scarborough noted the star was “not entirely convincing” and Edwards followed with a comment that he’d let basketball go for football because he can spike the ball and dance. “You can do all type of disrespectful stuff.”

People on Twitter saw “red flags”:

Article on Anthony Edwards...



Is this the new normal in basketball? Guys who are "not really into it", but play because they can dunk and think they have the talent to make money in it?



Red flags here. Would explain why so many young players dont know the history of the game. pic.twitter.com/eiNn3wILym — Dee4Three | Holding Court 🏀 (@Dee4Three84) November 18, 2020

Yikes. Bust soon come! RT @TheNBACentral: "I’m not really into it. I love basketball, yeah. It’s what I do."



- Anthony Edwards on basketball



(Via @XinNBA | h/t @TopBallCoverage ) pic.twitter.com/c96QKQy6wO — Ana Mae Bullock 🇳🇬💄👑 (@FlawdazFinest86) November 18, 2020

Is Anthony Edwards trying to sabotage his way to the Knicks or what? "I can't watch basketball...I'm still not really into it." If that's how he really feels you'd be crazy to take him in the Top 5 — Robert Guerra (@TheProducerRG) November 18, 2020

Anthony Edwards said he can’t watch basketball he not really into it he’ll rather be in the NFL so he can dance 😭 — ⛔️ (@MoneyMotiviiid) November 18, 2020