Nearly everyone’s favorite COVID-19 expert is about to star in a new children’s book.

“Dr. [Anthony] Fauci: How a Boy from Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor” will be released by Simon & Schuster at the end of June. The book, written by Kate Messner and illustrated by Alexandra Bye, features tidbits from Fauci’s life and colorful illustrations.

It's cover reveal day for DR. FAUCI: HOW A BOY FROM BROOKLYN BECAME AMERICA'S DOCTOR!



I'm so excited to share Alexandra Bye's amazing cover art for our picture book biography - out 6/29 from @SimonKIDS.



Before he became a doctor, Fauci was a “curious boy in Brooklyn, delivering prescriptions from his father’s pharmacy on his blue Schwinn bicycle.”

The book is touted as the “definitive picture book biography” about Fauci, who is the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden.

The book was written with Fauci’s permission and approval, the publisher told CNN Business. Messner said she researched Fauci’s life and interviewed him “at the edges of his long work days.” She was particularly struck by his determined curiosity and his effectiveness as a communicator.

Messner described Fauci as a “kid with a million questions — about everything from the tropical fish in his bedroom to the things he was taught in Sunday school.”

“I’m really hopeful that curious kids who read this book — those we’re counting on to solve tomorrow’s scientific challenges — will see themselves in the pages of Dr. Fauci’s story and set their goals just as high,” she said.