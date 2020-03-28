Anthony Fauci separated fact from fiction about the coronavirus in a lengthy myth-busting interview with Lilly Singh.

In a 17-minute segment that Canadian YouTuber-turned-late night host Singh shared online Friday, Fauci debunked common misconceptions and rumors about the strength and spread of the virus that has now sickened more than half a million people worldwide.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also discussed the development of a vaccine which he said was “not going to be available for at least a year, or a year and a half.”

And he cautioned there is still “no definitely proven drug that is effective against this disease,” despite President Donald Trump’s claims to the contrary.

Check out the full clip here: