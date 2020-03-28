POLITICS

Anthony Fauci Debunks The Biggest Coronavirus Myths For Lilly Singh

“There is no definitely proven drug that is effective against this disease," said the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Anthony Fauci separated fact from fiction about the coronavirus in a lengthy myth-busting interview with Lilly Singh.

In a 17-minute segment that Canadian YouTuber-turned-late night host Singh shared online Friday, Fauci debunked common misconceptions and rumors about the strength and spread of the virus that has now sickened more than half a million people worldwide.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also discussed the development of a vaccine which he said was “not going to be available for at least a year, or a year and a half.”

And he cautioned there is still “no definitely proven drug that is effective against this disease,” despite President Donald Trump’s claims to the contrary.

