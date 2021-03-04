Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert, has a warning for states that are dropping coronavirus restrictions as the number of cases continues to fall.

“It’s certainly from a public health standpoint ill-advised,” Fauci told CNN’s Erin Burnett, adding that past declines in the number of COVID-19 cases also prompted states to move too quickly to reopen.

And we know what happened next.

“We had rebounds which were very troublesome,” Fauci said. “What we don’t need right now is another surge.”

This week, the Republican governors of Texas and Mississippi announced plans to ease or even eliminate coronavirus restrictions. On Wednesday, Burnett played a clip of Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) calling such restrictions “arbitrary.”

Fauci disagreed.

“They’re not arbitrary,” he said. “They’re based on evidence and data from science. We know that these interventions work, it’s very clear: When you implement them, you see the cases go down. When you pull back, the cases go up.”

Fauci added that with vaccinations on the rise, the U.S. finally has a chance to get the pandemic under control.

“Now’s not the time to pull back,” he said. “Now’s the time to really crush this by doing both public health measures and accelerating the vaccinations like we’re doing.”

