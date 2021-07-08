Dr. Fauci States A Big Frustration About People Not Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci called out the attempted politicization in some conservative circles of COVID-19 vaccines, telling people who are hesitant to receive the shot to just “get over this political statement.”

“This is not complicated,” the nation’s top infectious diseases expert told MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes on Thursday, as the United States experienced a slowdown in vaccination rates and the rise of the new, more transmissible, delta variant of the virus.

“We’re not asking anybody to make any political statement one way or another,” Fauci explained. “We’re saying, ‘Try and save your life, and that of your family, and that of the community.’”

Fauci noted how, in his role as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, there are “so many diseases that I deal with that don’t have solutions,” treatments or vaccines.

“It’s very frustrating. You don’t have a treatment or you don’t have a vaccine. Here we have a vaccine (for COVID-19) that’s highly, highly effective in preventing disease and certainly in preventing severe disease and hospitalization,” he explained. “It’s easy to get. It’s free. And it’s readily available.”

“So, you know, you’ve got to ask, what is the problem? Get over it,” he added. “Get over this political statement. Just get over it and try and save the lives of yourself and your family.”

