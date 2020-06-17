Top epidemiologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, revealed in a radio interview Tuesday that he has not talked with President Donald Trump for two weeks ― despite rising numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in multiple states.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was during the earlier months of the ongoing crisis a regular figure alongside Trump in the White House’s daily televised coronavirus briefings.

However, he told NPR’s “1A” program that he’d now last spoken with Trump “two weeks ago” about “our vaccine development effort.”

Before that, Fauci said in early June that he’d also gone two weeks without talking to the president.

Check out Fauci’s interview with NPR here:

Commentators on Twitter suggested it was another example of the White House’s attempts to wind down the group and focus on rebooting the country’s economy, which Vice President Mike Pence last month said was the plan.

In earlier briefings, Trump had used his time at the lectern to attack journalists and spread unfounded conspiracy theories, often sidelining and distracting from the messaging of public health experts including Fauci.

Earlier this month, Fauci revealed the number of meetings he was holding with Trump had “dramatically decreased. The group’s once-daily sessions had also been scaled back to once or twice-a-week affairs, reported CNN.

“We used to have task force meetings every single day, including Saturday and Sunday, and about 75% of the time after the task force meeting we’d meet with the president,” Fauci told the news website Stat.

Public health experts on the task force have also seen a radical reduction in the amount of media interviews that the White House has allowed them to give in recent weeks, added CNN.

Elsewhere in the NPR interview, Fauci suggested some states had eased lockdown restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the contagion “certainly before they got to the benchmarks they needed to get.”

Their recent uptick in confirmed cases was likely due to people “not really adhering to the structured type of guidelines that belong to the phase that they’re in,” he added.