Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is coming under attack from the White House of President Donald Trump. But doctors and scientists around the nation are lining up to defend the infectious disease expert.

Earlier this week, the White House leaked a memo attempting to discredit Fauci, and on Wednesday, Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro published an attack on Fauci in USA Today. In response, multiple scientific organizations representing thousands of doctors and scientists released statements in support of Fauci.

“If we have any hope of ending this crisis, all of America must support public health experts, including Dr. Fauci, and stand with science,” the Infectious Diseases Society of America wrote.

The Association of American Medical Colleges said it was “extremely concerned and alarmed by efforts to discredit” Fauci.

“America should be applauding Dr. Fauci for his service and following his advice, not undermining his credibility at this critical time,” the organization said.

One scientist’s stirring tribute to Fauci has been widely shared on Twitter.

Adam Phillippy, a senior investigator at the National Human Genome Research Institute, shared a 2015 image from Science Magazine of Fauci ― then 74 ― wearing a protective suit to help treat an American healthcare worker who had been infected with Ebola:

Throwback to 5 years ago when Tony Fauci, at 74 yo, was suiting up to treat an Ebola patient himself because he "wanted to show his staff that he wouldn't ask them to do anything he wouldn't do himself". This is what leadership looks like. https://t.co/QctW672ykC pic.twitter.com/71j5qNWOsP — Adam Phillippy (@aphillippy) July 15, 2020

“I do believe that one gets unique insights into disease when you actually physically interact with patients,” Fauci told the magazine at the time.

“It is very exciting and gratifying to participate in saving someone’s life,” he added.

