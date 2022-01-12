Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday night explained to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes why he muttered “what a moron” on a hot mic following an exasperating Senate health committee hearing exchange with Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.).

Marshall had quizzed Fauci on his investments and demanded he provide disclosure. Fauci pointed out the information is actually already in the public domain. “What a moron. Jesus Christ,” Fauci was heard saying afterward.

Hayes suggested Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, was a “little frustrated with that line of inquiry” from Marshall.

“It just is an example, again, he was implying, if you listen to the entire dialogue, that in my position responsible for drug trials and having so-called inside knowledge of what drug works and what drug doesn’t work, that maybe I was making investments sort of like ahead of the game here,” Fauci explained.

“He was totally implying that and he made the statement that we can’t get your financial statement,” he continued. “It was stunning to me that a United States senator doesn’t realize that my financial statement is public knowledge. It was just like, ‘Where have you been?’”

