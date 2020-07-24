Anthony Fauci Throws Out 1st Pitch, Gives New Meaning To Flattening Curve

Dr. Anthony Fauci is a superstar for his science-based guidance during the coronavirus crisis. But he’s a dud as a baseball pitcher.

The infectious disease expert threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Nationals Park on MLB’s pandemic-delayed Opening Day Thursday. The ball kind of stuck in his hand and bounced feebly past honorary catcher Sean Doolittle.

It appeared the skills of the defending champion Washington Nationals and New York Yankees (who won the game, 4-1) weren’t contagious enough to rub off on the White House coronavirus task force doc.

Twitter had jokes.

Anthony Fauci, First Pitch Mechanics. pic.twitter.com/QxszDQJDuu — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 23, 2020

Is he flattening the curve? — Ian Wilson (@felicefan) July 24, 2020

That is a man who doesn’t want anyone to catch anything. — Hobby Drifter in Tokyo (@HobbyDrifter) July 24, 2020

Hopefully he knows that he’s not supposed to social distance the ball from home plate🧐 — Nolan Luna (@nolan_luna3) July 24, 2020

Social distance 6ft includes the first pitch. — Nathan S. Kang 康承恩 (@NathanielKang) July 24, 2020

And that's how we know he's a real doctor. :) — Michael J (@Koyoteelaughing) July 24, 2020

That's why he's a doctor. I'd like to see a baseball player try to stop a pandemic. — Eldest Son (@Sisyphus1989) July 24, 2020

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!