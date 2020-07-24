Anthony Fauci Throws Out 1st Pitch, Gives New Meaning To Flattening Curve

Dr. Anthony Fauci is a superstar for his science-based guidance during the coronavirus crisis. But he’s a dud as a baseball pitcher.
The infectious disease expert threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Nationals Park on MLB’s pandemic-delayed Opening Day Thursday. The ball kind of stuck in his hand and bounced feebly past honorary catcher Sean Doolittle.
It appeared the skills of the defending champion Washington Nationals and New York Yankees (who won the game, 4-1) weren’t contagious enough to rub off on the White House coronavirus task force doc.
Twitter had jokes.
