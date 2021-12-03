Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday pulled no punches while responding to Fox Nation host Lara Logan’s claim that he “represents” infamous Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele, aka the “Angel of Death.”

The nation’s top infectious disease expert slammed Logan’s comment as “absolutely preposterous and disgusting” and questioned why she hadn’t been disciplined by the Fox network. Logan has since doubled down on her claim, despite sparking widespread anger.

“It’s an insult to all of the people who suffered and died under the Nazi regime in the concentration camp,” Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. “It’s unconscionable what she said.”

Watch the interview here:

Fauci on Lara Logan's "absolutely preposterous and disgusting comparison" of him to Nazi doctor:



"What I find striking is how she gets no discipline whatsoever from the Fox network. How they can let her say that with no comment and no disciplinary action. I’m astounded by that." pic.twitter.com/lsmaHmNjUu — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) December 3, 2021

“Forget about the fact that she was being totally slanderous to me and, as usual, had no idea what she was talking about,” he continued. “Saying that it’s as benign as flu. When did influenza kill 770,000 Americans?”

“So not only is she being slanderous and disrespectful to so many people who were killed in the concentration camps by Dr. Mengele, but she absolutely has no idea what she’s talking about,” Fauci added. “She’s completely incorrect in everything she says.”

Fauci, who is no stranger to being attacked from the right, asked why no disciplinary action had been taken against Logan.