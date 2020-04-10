Dr. Anthony Fauci said he doesn’t really want anyone to play him on “Saturday Night Live” when it returns to NBC this weekend.

But when pressed on the issue of nationwide intrigue by CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Friday, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases acknowledged that if he was to be the subject of a skit, then Brad Pitt would be the guy to portray him.

Well, over Ben Stiller anyway ― as those were the only two names suggested by the “New Day” host.

“Oh, Brad Pitt, of course,” Fauci told Camerota.

Check out the interview here:

Dr. Anthony Fauci jokingly says "Brad Pitt, of course" should play him on "Saturday Night Live." pic.twitter.com/WFN45F83mW — New Day (@NewDay) April 10, 2020

Fauci has become a prominent public figure during the crisis, debunking myths surrounding the contagion in numerous TV interviews and standing by President Donald Trump’s side during the daily White House task force briefings.

His projection of calm has appeared to be in stark contrast to Trump’s wild briefing rants, making it more than likely he’ll garner at least a mention on the upcoming “SNL,” which has been shuttered since March.

While some Twitter users welcomed the Pitt idea, others suggested the role should go to Martin Short, Steve Martin or even Tom Hanks, who returned to Los Angeles last month after testing positive for the coronavirus in Australia.