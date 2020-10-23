Dr. Anthony Fauci said the latest video from YouTube stars The Slow Mo Guys is a perfect demonstration of why it’s important to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gavin Free, one of half of the British duo famed for their spectacular slow-motion footage of random events, filmed himself counting from one to four with and without his mouth covered.
He then showed the slowed-down footage to Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who described it as a “graphically beautiful demonstration of the importance of wearing masks and face coverings.”
Fauci noted the vast difference in the plume of particles flowing from Free’s mouth when his face was covered and when it wasn’t. “Graphic demonstrations like you’ve just shown now really solidify” the need for face coverings, Fauci told Free.
Fauci explained that “about 40% to 45% of people infected don’t have any symptoms” and there is an “understandable but incorrect” idea the coronavirus only spreads “when you are just coughing and sneezing all over someone.”
The slo-mo video, he pointed out, shows how aerosol particles spread just by talking ― it “proved it beautifully just by saying one, two, three, four.”
Free also showed footage of himself sneezing in slow-motion ― spraying out a vast spray of particles and streams.
In discussing the footage, Fauci also revealed his pandemic frustrations ― the lack of a cohesive response from states and the “lack of appreciation” on the part of some young people who “think they’re in a vacuum” and flout social distancing guidelines.
Check out the full video here:
- Get the latest coronavirus updates here.
- What will life be like once a coronavirus vaccine arrives?
- Everything you need to know about face masks right now.
- What should you still be disinfecting to prevent COVID-19?
- Is it possible you had coronavirus earlier this year?
- Constantly arguing with your partner about coronavirus risks? You are not alone.
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
BEFORE YOU GO
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place