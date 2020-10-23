Dr. Anthony Fauci said the latest video from YouTube stars The Slow Mo Guys is a perfect demonstration of why it’s important to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gavin Free, one of half of the British duo famed for their spectacular slow-motion footage of random events, filmed himself counting from one to four with and without his mouth covered.

He then showed the slowed-down footage to Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who described it as a “graphically beautiful demonstration of the importance of wearing masks and face coverings.”

Fauci noted the vast difference in the plume of particles flowing from Free’s mouth when his face was covered and when it wasn’t. “Graphic demonstrations like you’ve just shown now really solidify” the need for face coverings, Fauci told Free.

Fauci explained that “about 40% to 45% of people infected don’t have any symptoms” and there is an “understandable but incorrect” idea the coronavirus only spreads “when you are just coughing and sneezing all over someone.”

The slo-mo video, he pointed out, shows how aerosol particles spread just by talking ― it “proved it beautifully just by saying one, two, three, four.”

Free also showed footage of himself sneezing in slow-motion ― spraying out a vast spray of particles and streams.

In discussing the footage, Fauci also revealed his pandemic frustrations ― the lack of a cohesive response from states and the “lack of appreciation” on the part of some young people who “think they’re in a vacuum” and flout social distancing guidelines.

Check out the full video here: