Dr. Anthony Fauci had a reassuring response to a 7-year-old girl’s concerns about the Tooth Fairy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Angeles-based Ava asked the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases if the Tooth Fairy would still come during the public health crisis, and if the fairy was at risk of contracting the virus, in the latest edition of actor Will Smith’s “Will From Home” series on Snap.

“I gotta tell you Ava, I don’t think you need to worry about the Tooth Fairy,” Fauci responded. “So when you get your tooth fall out, you stick it under the pillow and I’ll guarantee you that that Tooth Fairy is not going to get infected and is not going to get sick.”

Check out the sweet clip here:

Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, offered similar reassurance earlier this month when she confirmed during a coronavirus briefing that both the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny are considered essential workers.

Check out that clip here: