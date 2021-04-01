Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, issued a similar warning Monday. “I’m going to lose the script and I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom,” said Walensky. “We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are, and so much reason for hope. But right now I’m scared.”

Fauci, later in the “Cuomo Prime Time” interview, defended immunology expert Dr. Deborah Birx over criticism she is receiving for failing to stand up to then-President Donald Trump’s coronavirus misinformation during her time on the Trump White House’s COVID-19 task force.