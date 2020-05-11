Anthony Hopkins' Dance To Drake's 'Tootsie Slide' Is The TikTok Video You Must See

Almost three decades ago Anthony Hopkins won an Oscar playing murderous Hannibal Lecter.

Now, at the age of 82, he’s showing off some killer dance moves.

Hopkins joined TikTok on Friday and immediately made an impression by shaking his tailfeather to Drake’s “Tootsie Slide.”

Yeah, we know: pictures or it didn’t happen.

But Hopkins wasn’t just dancing for exercise. He had a bigger mission in mind ― calling out fellow acting icons Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger to show off their own moves.

In an impressive feat, Hopkins managed impersonations of both actors while shuffling along on his hardwood floor.

“Hey, Mr Stallone, keep writing! Good part for me in it? Gimme a part, major – huh?” he said. Then he quoted Schwarzenegger’s “Terminator” catchphrase: “I’ll be back.”

Shadowboxing on TikTok isn’t the only way Hopkins has been dealing with the coronavirus isolation. He’s also been playing the piano for his cat, Niblo, according to Vulture.