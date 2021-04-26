An absent Anthony Hopkins didn’t give an Oscars acceptance speech after his surprise Best Actor victory over the late Chadwick Boseman ― but the legendary star finally his say on Monday morning. (See the clip below.)

Speaking from his native Wales in an Instagram video, Hopkins said he did not expect the award for his portrayal of a man fighting dementia in “The Father.” He then pivoted to honoring Boseman, the “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” star who was the heavy favorite to win the category. Boseman, also known for “Black Panther,” died of cancer at age 43 in August.

“I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman who was taken from us far too early, and again, thank you all very much,” Hopkins said. “I really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honored.”

Hopkins’ shoutout served as a bit of closure to the anti-climactic conclusion of the ceremony. The Best Actor award was saved for last to set up an expected Boseman victory. But instead, the show concluded with the 83-year-old Hopkins winning and presenter Joaquin Phoenix accepting the award on his behalf. Not exactly a Hollywood ending.

Hopkins, who won previously for his serial killer in “Silence of the Lambs,” became the oldest person to win an acting Oscar.