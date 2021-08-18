Marvel Is Making 'Captain America 4' With Anthony Mackie As The Cap

Actor Anthony Mackie is getting a job promotion in his next Marvel movie.

The man who played the Falcon in six MCU films and the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” has agreed to be the new Captain America in an upcoming film tentatively (and sensibly) titled “Captain America 4.”

This casting notice isn’t out of the blue: Mackie’s Marvel character, Sam Wilson, became the Captain in the last episode of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

However, Deadline reports that details about the new film are still under wraps, including what role, if any, Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan might play.

In addition, Variety speculates that Mackie’s fellow “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” co-stars Wyatt Russell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus could be in the film.

No director has been announced, but the film is being scripted by “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” head writer and creator Malcolm Spellman, and series staff writer Dalan Musson.

It may be a long time before the new film hits theaters.

Variety noted Marvel’s slate is so jam-packed with new films, including “Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Eternals” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” that “Captain America 4” might not be released until some time in 2023.