Anthony Mackie Thinks His ‘Captain America’ Action Figure Looks Like Someone Else

Anthony Mackie got a first look at his new “Captain America” action figure — and had the funniest reaction.

“From this distance, it looks more like Jamie Foxx than me,” a laughing Mackie told “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert via video call on Monday.

“That’s dope. That’s dope,” the actor continued. “Yeah, that’s amazing. I hadn’t seen it yet.”

Mackie also opened up to Colbert about the “humbling” experience of becoming the first Black “Captain America.”

“There are no words to explain it,” he said, noting the “significance” of the character to audiences worldwide.

But his family and friends weren’t impressed, he said.

“I now understand their goal is to keep me humble,” Mackie deadpanned.

Watch the interview here: