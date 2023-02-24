What's Hot

Alex Murdaugh Testifies That He Lied About Whereabouts During Wife's, Son’s Killings

Paris Hilton Reveals Baby’s Name — And It’s The Name Of A City Just Like Mom

Florida Students Stage Walkout Over DeSantis' Anti-Trans, Anti-Diversity Policies

Video Footage Released Of Police Fatally Shooting Black Teen In Mississippi

Paris Hilton Says Her Mom Didn't Know About Her Son Until He Was Over A Week Old

Florida Woman Seeks Jail Release On Behalf Of Illegally Detained Fetus

China Calls For Russia-Ukraine Cease-Fire, Peace Talks

First GOP Presidential Primary Debate Announced

Pink Reveals Madonna Wanted Her For Iconic VMA Kiss But 'Doesn't Like' Her Now

Amanda Seyfriend Recalls Who Almost Played Karen In 'Mean Girls' Instead Of Her

An Experiment In Colorado Will Put Doomsday Fears To The Test

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 16 Years For Rape, Sexual Assault

Entertainmentmarvel cinematic universecaptain americaanthony mackie

Anthony Mackie Can't Wait For You To See His 'Delicious' Captain America Butt

"The round brown is looking delicious in the spandex baby,” said Mackie, who is set to star in the next Captain America film.
Ben Blanchet

Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Anthony Mackie didn’t leave any talk of ass behind him as he opened up about how his butt looks “delicious” in the upcoming film “Captain America: New World Order.”

Mackie, who is set to replace Chris Evans as the star of the franchise’s 2024 movie, weighed in on how his behind looks following years of discussion about the superhero’s backside.

Captain America’s butt has been the focus of an “Avengers: Infinity War” poster, a fan’s photo compilation and a not-so-subtle reference in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Mackie, during an interview with Josh Horowitz’ “Happy Sad Confused,” appears to know what Captain America fans want and opened up about the appearance of “the round brown” in the upcoming Cap flick.

“I’ve had about four costume fittings and the round brown is looking delicious in the spandex baby,” Mackie said.

“The round brown gon’ make you as happy as peanut butter and jelly on a summer day, baby, you know what I’m talking about. Mmm-mmm-mmm, yup.”

Mackie later added that the film will feature “straight solo shots” of the superhero’ ass filmed from below the belt.

“I’m talking about straight solo shots, like as I go running by, the camera’s going to be [down] here,” Mackie said.

“This time, it’s not about diameter, it’s about radius.”

You can watch more of Horowitz’ interview with Mackie in the video below.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community