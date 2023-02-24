Anthony Mackie Can't Wait For You To See His 'Delicious' Captain America Butt

Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Anthony Mackie didn’t leave any talk of ass behind him as he opened up about how his butt looks “delicious” in the upcoming film “Captain America: New World Order.”

Mackie, who is set to replace Chris Evans as the star of the franchise’s 2024 movie, weighed in on how his behind looks following years of discussion about the superhero’s backside.

Mackie, during an interview with Josh Horowitz’ “Happy Sad Confused,” appears to know what Captain America fans want and opened up about the appearance of “the round brown” in the upcoming Cap flick.

“I’ve had about four costume fittings and the round brown is looking delicious in the spandex baby,” Mackie said.

“The round brown gon’ make you as happy as peanut butter and jelly on a summer day, baby, you know what I’m talking about. Mmm-mmm-mmm, yup.”

Mackie later added that the film will feature “straight solo shots” of the superhero’ ass filmed from below the belt.

“I’m talking about straight solo shots, like as I go running by, the camera’s going to be [down] here,” Mackie said.

“This time, it’s not about diameter, it’s about radius.”