Anthony Mackie Reveals The 6 Words From Harrison Ford That Put Everyone At Ease

Anthony Mackie said it was “intimidating” to have screen legend Harrison Ford join the cast of the upcoming film “Captain America: Brave New World.”

“I was so fucking nervous I couldn’t remember my lines. He’s Harrison fucking Ford,” Mackie, who plays the title role in the flick, told IndieWire.

But Ford’s wit put everyone at ease.

“There is this aura about him. But he dispels that really quickly because he’s such a cool guy,” Mackie said. “He’s everything a movie star should be. He would say, ‘Let’s shoot this piece of shit.’ And everybody was like, ‘Yeah, let’s shoot this shit.’”

Ford is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, a character previously portrayed by William Hurt, who died last year at the age of 71.

Mackie said he worked closely with Ford.

“We spent a good bit of time together,” he told IndieWire. “Ross and Cap have always had that relationship, where they were friends and they respected each other, but they always bumped heads. That’s their relationship in the storyline.”

Ford will continue in the role within the MCU, as he’s also set to appear as Ross in “Thunderbolts.”

Ford, who turns 81 next week, is currently appearing on the big screen in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the fifth and final film in the franchise, and is likely to nab at least one and possibly two Emmy nominations later this month for his roles on “Shrinking” and “1923.”