Anthony Mackie Calls Out Marvel For Lack Of Diversity

Anthony Mackie has been a pivotal part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2014′s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” and during that time, the new Captain America has noticed an upsetting trend.

In a recent “Variety Actors on Actors” interview with “Snowpiercer” star Daveed Diggs, Mackie said the lack of diversity behind the camera at Marvel has “bothered” him.

“I’ve done seven Marvel movies now. Every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white,” Mackie said.

Of 2018′s blockbuster hit “Black Panther,” Mackie said the diversity behind the camera highlighted the problem.

“When you do ‘Black Panther,’ you have a Black director, Black producer, a Black costume designer, a Black stunt choreographer. And I’m like, that’s more racist than anything else. Because if you only can hire the Black people for the Black movie, are you saying they’re not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?” Mackie added.

It comes down to hiring practices, according to the actor.

“My big push with Marvel, with everybody, is hire the best person for the job,” the actor said.

The audio cut out a bit during the next part of the interview, but Mackie talked about the importance of building a new generation of filmmakers.

“That’s something as artists, as leading men that we can go in and push for,” he said.

In 2015, amid calls for Marvel to hire a Black director for “Black Panther,” Mackie had similar sentiments about hiring. At the time, somewhat controversially, he told The Daily Beast that hiring a Black director for the film wasn’t “important at all.”

“I think it’s all about the director’s ability to be able to relate to that story and do it justice. I think men can direct women, and two of my greatest work experiences were with female directors. So I think it all depends. May the best man — or woman — win,” the actor said.

Watch the full Variety interview below: