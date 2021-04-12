The 'Ginger Assassin' Pulls Off Rare Bowling Feat And Announcer Loses It

The “Ginger Assassin” just killed it in a bowling match.

A 7-10 split is difficult under any circumstances, but Anthony Neuer made it look easy Sunday at the U.S. Open in Reno, Nevada.

Neuer converted the improbable spare, marking just the fourth time that’s happened in a televised Professional Bowlers Association Tour match ― and the first time in 30 years, the PBA noted.

What made the shot even more epic was the call of announcer Rob Stone.

“My goodness, the Ginger Assassin just dropped a 7-10. You bet, kid! You bet!” Stone cried. “Oh man, give me some oxygen and water!”

Anthony Neuer makes the 7-10 split for the 4th time in PBA Tour history on TV for the @GuaranteedRate Spare of the Game! 🤯



“It was pretty cool, honestly,” Neuer said of his feat, per Sports Illustrated.

Neuer achieved viral fame, but lost that semifinal to Jakob Butturff, 257-203, USA Today reported. Butturff, in turn, lost the final to Chris Via.

Still, bowling fans have likely not heard the last of the “Ginger Assassin.” He won his first Regional PBA Tour title in October and has a pretty good pedigree. His dad, Andy Neuer, captured a PBA Tour title in the 1990s.