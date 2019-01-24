Anthony Scaramucci Lasts Half A Scaramucci Inside 'Celebrity Big Brother' House

“The Mooch” is out early. Again.

Anthony Scaramucci has reportedly exited CBS’ “Celebrity Big Brother” house after just six days.

That makes his 11-day tenure as White House communications director, a length of time that people on social media often mockingly call “a Scaramucci,” now seem like an eon.

“I just left the ‘Big Brother’ house,” Scaramucci was caught on camera telling a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

He wouldn’t divulge what led him to leave the reality show residence.

“You have to tune in on Friday to understand what happened,” he said in video published by TMZ. “So, unfortunately, I signed a confidentiality, but there’s a little bit of a cliffhanger.”

Scaramucci joined 11 other famous faces inside the house, including actor Joey Lawrence and former Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte. He called the experience “a tremendous amount of fun.”

In earlier episodes, Scaramucci spoke about his brief time working for the Trump administration — and lavished praise on the president’s Twitter tactics.