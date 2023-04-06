Anthony Scaramucci Compares Trump To A Ruthless ‘Succession’ Character

Anthony Scaramucci, Sarah Snook in “Succession,” and Donald Trump. Kristina Bumphrey via Getty Images/Claudette Barius via HBO/Pool via Getty Images

It’s safe to say that neither of these fathers knows best.

Anthony Scaramucci — who famously served just 11 days as former President Donald Trump’s White House press secretary — likened his ex-boss to Logan Roy, the cruel patriarch on the hit HBO series “Succession.”

“This is a family guy, whether you like Mr. Trump or not. He’s sort of the Logan Roy of American politics. He has this love-hate relationship with his family,” Scaramucci told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle on Wednesday.

“OK, hold on a minute. Logan Roy is not a family man. Ward Cleaver is a family man,” Ruhle responded, referencing the loving patriarch on “Leave It to Beaver.”

“Oh, no, no, I — you gotta watch the show very carefully,” Scaramucci said. “He actually loves those kids. It’s just this whole narcissistic web that he’s put those kids into.”

There’s some foundation for Scaramucci’s assessment of Roy’s feelings toward his children: Connor (Alan Ruck), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Siobhan (Sarah Snook). Brian Cox, who portrays the ruthless founder of the fictional media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo, told Collider earlier this week that the show’s creator, Jesse Armstrong, has said that Roy does love his kids.

But Logan’s controlling nature, inability to express healthy love, and toxic parenting style — which involves everything from blackmail to physical abuse to pitting his children against each other — has resulted in four terrible and emotionally stunted adults.

“Does Logan Roy love his children? Jesse’s answer, from the very beginning, was, ‘Yes, he loves them very much.’ That’s the biggest problem,” Cox told Collider. “He loves these horrible creatures who are fairly unworthy of anything, but they’re his kids.”

And it seems that Scaramucci caught wind of Cox’s recent quote in Collider and used it to support his argument on Twitter after his appearance on Ruhle’s show.

COX: Oh, yeah, I think they get to him a lot. Does Logan Roy love his children? Jesse's answer, from the very beginning, was, “Yes, he loves them very much.”https://t.co/E4sAecEU8h https://t.co/SwH7Is7eMM — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) April 6, 2023

But Ruhle retorted with a quote from Connor, Logan’s eldest son and the arguable black sheep of the family, in last Sunday’s episode of “Succession.”

“The good thing abt having a family that doesn’t love you, you learn to live without it,” she tweeted.

"The good thing abt having a family that doesn't love you, you learn to live without it." Per the last episode of #SuccesionHBO - Connor Roy would disagree https://t.co/IAN1Xm2xAa… @Scaramucci https://t.co/tyvqyrXuYN — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) April 6, 2023

Many Twitter users agreed with Ruhle and responded with an image of her shocked face after Scaramucci made the comparison on her show.

Scaramucci isn’t alone in comparing the Trumps to the Roys.

In June, Alex Holder — a British documentary filmmaker who was granted exclusive access to the Trumps — made similar comments.

“And I’m speaking specifically about Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump, and then the president himself, and the interactions they have with each other, and the interaction they have with their father,” Holder said on the Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery,” Insider reported. “It’s sort of got this, like, ‘Succession’-type vibe,” Holder said.