Anthony Scaramucci: Donald Trump 'Does Not Care About His Legacy'

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci told CNN on Wednesday that, unlike most presidents, Donald Trump was not particularly concerned with his legacy.

“The president wants to transact,” Scaramucci told CNN’s Chris Cuomo. “He wants to make money. He does not care about his legacy. He’s told people privately, ‘Why do I care about my legacy? I’ll be dead. Why would I need or care about my legacy?’”

Scaramucci, who worked in the White House for only 10 days in 2017 and has repeatedly slammed Trump since resigning, said the president would coast through his final weeks with a few key questions on his mind: “How am I going to make money off this? How is this going to be good for me, post-presidency? Is there a chance I could still stay in the presidency?”

Pointing fingers at GOP figures like Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.) and Sen. Rand Paul (Ky.), who continue to support Trump’s unsubstantiated theories of voter fraud, Scaramucci said that the president was relying on them to help him commit a “grift” that would last until he exited the Oval Office.

Rumors have swirled around the president’s plans upon leaving the White House, with speculation ranging from Trump starting his own conservative media network to preparing for another presidential run in 2024.

According to Reuters, sources close to him have said that he has avoided the topic in recent days and “wants no conversation about what he’s going to do when he leaves the building.”

Media voices like conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot and storied broadcaster Dan Rather have offered their own take on Trump’s legacy, however.

In a November column, Boot argued that the Trump era had left a stain on the GOP, and might “represent only a middle chapter in the Republican Party’s transformation” into authoritarianism. Rather has likewise said that history would likely be “exceptionally harsh” on Trump, who would be remembered for doing “immense damage to the institutions” of America.

Watch Scaramucci’s full interview with Chris Cuomo here, courtesy of Raw Story.

