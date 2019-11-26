Anthony Scaramucci on Tuesday broke down why top Republicans keep saying that Donald Trump was chosen by God to become president, and he claimed it’s “a little revolting.”

According to the former 10-day White House communications director-turned-Trump critic, it’s all to do with sending a subtle message to both the president and his base of hard core supporters.

Departing Secretary of Energy Rick Perry on Sunday claimed Trump was “the chosen one” sent by God to rule over America.

Rick Perry is the latest to say Trump is “the chosen one”.

It looks like a cult. It walks like a cult. It quacks like a cult.

Yes, people. Trump’s base is a cult.



pic.twitter.com/eLBgFFIyU5 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 25, 2019

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley made similar comments over the weekend:

JUST RELEASED: @NikkiHaley on whether God put @realDonaldTrump in place as president for such a time as this? She Says, "everything happens for a reason... I think God sometimes places people for lessons and sometimes places people for change." Her @700club story Tuesday! @POTUS pic.twitter.com/8woXuAfAh1 — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) November 25, 2019

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Scaramucci told host Alisyn Camerota they were likely “signaling to the president that they’re ultra-loyal to him.”

He continued:

Because remember, you’ve got to go 13 for 12 with the president. You can’t go 7 for 8, because then they’ll start tweeting about you all kinds of nonsense. So they need to signal to him that they’re 100% or 130% loyal to him. But they’re also signaling to the base that if the baton is going to get passed, they want to be the carrier of that baton. I don’t think that’s possible, by the way, because it’s a personality cult. So once he leaves office, I think a lot of that base fractures.

Camerota noted how Trump does not attend church “as much as we have with all past presidents in recent memory” and asked “why does that kind of language work on him?”

Scaramucci, who is a Roman Catholic, said he “can’t really speak for the evangelical community” but believed they saw Trump “as a sinner” and somebody who is “seeking redemption through the presidency,” which allowed them to ignore his “litany of sins.”

“If you’re going to be political and cynical, you’ll say, well, they’re willing to ignore that because he’s prosecuting some of their ideas as it relates to social conservatism,” he added.

Scaramucci later called the practice of claiming Trump had been divinely chosen “a little revolting” because “I think there’s a disingenuousness to what politicians are saying about the president.”

“I mean, down deep their objective, they’re smart people, both Gov. Perry and Gov. Haley in the past have said things about the president that I think are probably more congruent with reality than what they’re saying today,” he concluded. “So it’s a little bit disingenuous.”

Energy Secretary Rick Perry said that President Trump is the "chosen one." Former WH communications director Anthony @Scaramucci says that Perry's comments about Trump in the past are "more congruent with reality" than what he's saying today. "It's a little bit disingenuous." pic.twitter.com/xCKYNnbUc0 — New Day (@NewDay) November 26, 2019